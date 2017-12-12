3rd person dies in Mecklenburg County crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said Tuesday that a third person died as a result of a crash that happened in Mecklenburg County Monday.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. when a Buick traveling south on Route 47 crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-250 head on.

Both the driver of the Buick, 64-year-old Julia McInturf and the driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Steve Parks, died in the crash. Both were from Chase City.

A third man, Donald L. McInturf, 68, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night at VCU Medical Center.

In all, four people were involved in the crash. Police said all four were wearing seatbelts.

