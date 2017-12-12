2 dead after collision in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after two people were killed in a head-on collision in Mecklenburg County Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. when a Buick traveling south on Route 47 crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-250 head on.

Both the driver of the Buick, 64-year-old Julia McInturf and the driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Steve Parks, died in the crash.

Both victims were from Chase City.

It is unclear at this time if there were other passengers in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Stay with 8News as more information becomes available about the crash.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.