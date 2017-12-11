Woman injured in shooting near VCU

RICHMOND (WRIC) – Richmond Police are responding to a shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park campus Monday morning.

Police received a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmer Street, near West Marshall Street, just after 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police said one adult female was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

VCU Police did issue an alert for an off-campus shooting, saying it happened in a private residence.

