Virginia liquor stores to hold bourbon lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores are holding another lottery for the chance to buy a hard-to-find brand of bourbon.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is holding the lottery for Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.

This is the third Pappy Van Winkle lottery by the state. In 2016, there were more than 25,000 entries for a couple hundred Pappy Van Winkle products.

There will be five separate Van Winkle items via lottery in December and January. The next lottery is this week.

The lottery for the rare, limited edition Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon ($269.99) begins the morning of Wednesday, December 13. Entries will be accepted through Sunday.

Virginians with a valid driver’s license over the age of 21 can enter at abc.virginia.gov. Officials say all entries received will have an equal chance of winning the opportunity to buy a bottle; lotteries are NOT first-come, first-served.

Upcoming Distributions:

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon

LOTTERY OPENS DECEMBER 13-17 | 24 bottles | $269.99

Winners notified by January 15

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Bourbon

LOTTERY OPENS DECEMBER 20-24 | 120 bottles | $99.99

Winners notified by January 22

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Bourbon

LOTTERY OPENS JANUARY 3-7 | 1316 bottles | $69.99

Winners notified by February 5

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon

LOTTERY OPENS JANUARY 10-14 | 424 bottles | $59.99

Winners notified by February 12

Click here for answers to some frequently asked questions about the limited availability products.

