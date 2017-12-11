VCU Medical Center to participate in trials for new drug to battle opioid addiction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FDA recently approved a new drug in the fight against opioid addiction.

VCU is leading a clinical trial next year to test the drug sublocade which offers another treatment option once a patient has suffered an overdose.

“With more Virginians dying now from opioid overdoses than automobile accidents, this really is an epidemic,” Dr. Gerry Moeller told 8News reporter Gretchen Ross.

In 2015, the ER at VCU Medical Center saw 400 overdose patients. Of those, one out of ten overdosed again in six months or died.

Dr. Moeller is working to change those numbers. He said he is hoping the injectable drug sublocade will help.

“Reduction in repeat overdose and reduction in deaths from overdose,” Moeller said.

Right now, if someone overdoses and they receive EMS treatment, they are given Naloxone, which starts opioid withdrawal. After a trip to the hospital, options are given for treatment.

But doctor Moeller says treatment needs to start immediately by bringing patients here to the Motivate Clinic.

“Within hours of them having the overdose, and initiate treatment with the once-a-month formulation of sublocade that same day. So, they would start long-term treatment,” Moeller said.

The study will recruit around 100 patients after they arrive at the ER offering treatment for at least six months.

“But it’s going to take our best efforts to engage them and to keep them engaged,” Moeller said. “Of course, the mainstay of treatment addiction is behavioral therapy, counseling on top of medication.”

VCU is working with the Richmond-based company Indivior Inc. which makes the drug for the trial.

The trial is slated to last 18 months.

