Teen accused of raping, murdering 12-year-old accepts plea deal

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- Two years ago, 12-year-old Kailey Vijil was found in a field near her West Valley home raped and murdered.

A 15-year-old neighbor boy was charged with the crime. Police say he lured the girl out of her house before murdering her. In November of this year, the now 17-year-old suspect was found competent.

In court on Monday, that teen pleaded guilty to rape in juvenile court and guilty to murder and sex abuse in adult court. Under the plea the original charge of aggravated murder has been reduced to just murder.

According to the judge, the teen will serve time in juvenile detention for rape. That time could last until he is 21 years old.

After serving that time he will return to adult court for the murder and sex abuse sentencing. He could serve 15 to life for the murder charge and one to 15 years for the sex abuse.

A hearing has been set for 4 p.m. on Monday in adult court.

