Students sent home after water floods Henrico elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Greenwood Elementary Schools sent students home on Monday just hours after their day began.

That’s after teachers discovered 1/4″ of water flooding the floors of several classrooms and hallways.

“It was over a substantial portion of the school especially in an upstairs wing and then trickling down to the one below it,” explained Henrico County Public Schools Spokesperson Andy Jenks.

The district suspects someone left a faucet running in a sink with a stopper.

Administrators aren’t sure how long the water overflowed, but it forced teachers to scramble this morning when students arrived at school.

They kept children in the gym, library and cafeteria. Some colored, others watched a movie while the district decided what to do.

Tara Davis, a mom, was volunteering at the school. She was there when the dilemma began and helped teachers with their students.

“So everyone got all the kids together. We all did good,” Davis said, “Some of them had lunch. Got breakfast done. They did an awesome job in there.”

Ultimately HCPS thought it was best to send students home at 10:15 a.m. Most rode the bus, but parents like Steve Oliver opted to pick his son up.

“Everything was great. They handled it terrifically. I think the emails and the communication were excellent and I’m hoping that things will get cleared up for tomorrow.”

Greenwood Elementary plans to reopen on Tuesday.

Students whose classrooms got soaked may be relocated to other rooms in the building.

Crews have cleaned up the water but HCPS is still evaluating how much damage was done and how long it will take to repair.

