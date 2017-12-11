Richmond Wildlife Center needs help caring for ‘largest intake ever’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for the community’s help after taking in 88 animals that were rescued from a massive hoarding investigation in Louisa County.

Last week, nearly 500 animals were rescued that were found living in poor conditions at a farm on West Old Mountain Road. The animals range from chickens ducks and geese to guinea pigs, pigeons, rabbits and turkeys.

Richmond Wildlife Center says it is in need of volunteers, donations and people to adopt these animals.

“Our veterinarians and volunteers are working non-stop to treat, feed and shelter these animals. It’s the largest intake we’ve ever done and most will need medical attention to get them healthy and ready for adoption in the coming weeks,” said Melissa Stanley, Executive Director, Richmond Wildlife Center. “More than ever we need the community’s help. The costs associated with this rescue are astronomical. Most of the animals we’ve admitted will need antibiotics to treat infections, some will require surgery and there’s also a need to build additional enclosures in the next few days.”

Due to the enormous scope of this rescue operation, The Richmond Wildlife Center is asking the community for help in the following areas:

Donations: Due to the significant increase in medical, surgical, food and sheltering costs the Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for cash donations, as well as gift cards to Home Depot, Kroger, Lowes, Petco, PetsMart, Southern States and WalMart to help cover the cost of sheltering and feeding. Financial contributions can be made online through the Richmond Wildlife Center.

Volunteers: Veterinarians, Vet Techs, as well individuals who would like to help feed, shovel hay and clean animal enclosures should contact the Richmond Wildlife Center at (804) 378-2000 or healanimals@gmail.com. Training will be provided to volunteers (please note that there will be no contact with wildlife).

Adoptions: Loving pet homes will be needed in the coming weeks once Richmond Wildlife Center veterinarians have approved them for adoption. These animals will not be adopted for food (except in the production of eggs). The animals available for adoption include: a variety of chickens, ducks, geese, guinea fowl, guinea pigs, pigeons, rabbits and turkeys. Many of the animals are bonded and will need to be adopted in family groups or in pairs. If you’re interested in adopting please contact the Richmond Wildlife Center at (804) 378-2000 or healanimals@gmail.com

