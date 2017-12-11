Police seek suspects who robbed victim at Chesterfield Food Lion

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed someone at a local Food Lion.

The incident occurred at the Food Lion located at 9801 Chester Road. Police said the two suspects — one of them armed with a handgun — robbed the victim of personal property before fleeing in a red four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 784-0660 or (804) 748-1251.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.