Police looking for man who allegedly robbed southside chicken restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say used a gun to rob a restaurant on Jefferson Davis Highway Monday evening.

Police said that the incident happened around 6 p.m. at Crown Chicken, which is located at 3202 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officers said that the suspect entered the business, walked to the counter and pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding money. The cashier gave the man money from the register and he ran away on foot.

Police said he was last seen heading northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Second Precinct Detective Jason Pritchard at (804) 646-8158 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

