Person injured after car falls at auto repair shop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on scene after a car fell onto someone at a Richmond auto repair shop Monday morning.

Crews responded to the auto repair shop in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road just after 11 a.m. It’s unclear how the vehicle fell or how significant the victim’s injuries are.

Fire and rescue crews remain on the scene. Stay with 8News for updates.

