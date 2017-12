RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know a fantastic father who is facing a financial hardship? The Relationship Foundation of Virginia is planning to reward 25 fathers with $100 gift cards to have lunch at the Jefferson Hotel for Christmas.

Nominations are being accepted through Dec. 13. Click here for details.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.