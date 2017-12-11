Man killed in Isle of Wight industrial accident

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after an accident at a construction site in Isle of Wight.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Benn’s Grant homes, a housing development near the intersection of Route 10 and Route 32.

“It just appears that he was operating some sort of heavy piece of machinery. Something went wrong with that machinery and it resulted in it overturning,” Potter said.

Deputies with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office are working with Virginia OSHA to investigate the death.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.