Hopewell Police seek commercial burglary suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department needs the public’s help solving an early-morning commercial burglary.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the Community Food Mart located at 325 S. Mesa Drive for a burglary alarm activation.

Their investigation determined that the lone suspect broke out the front window to the business with a hammer, removed several rolls of coins from the register and fled the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old white male who is roughly 5’10” to 6’0″ and 180-200 pounds with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a possible attached hood, blue jeans, dark colored boots and rubber coated cotton gloves. Police said the suspect also had a dark colored piece of material covering the lower portion of face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Roland Grimm at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or in Prince George County at (804) 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3 app.

