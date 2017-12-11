Former Norfolk youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting teenager

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former youth pastor charged with sex crimes against a teen claims to be unemployed. That is what we found in court paperwork in Norfolk Juvenile Domestic Relations court.

8News sister station WAVY spoke to the victim’s mother about the assault accusations. Those charges included attempted rape and indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

The family told WAVY the suspect was a friend of the family. The victim’s family is not vindictive and asks the suspect to be forgiven.

22-year-old Da’Qwone Hill is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager between the ages of 13 and 17.

The victim is Michelle’s child, who we are not identifying.

“My child came to me and let me know he had been inappropriately touched,” said Michelle.

Da’Qwone Hill is a family friend of Michelle’s, and on November 30 she was made aware that Hill allegedly sexually assaulted her child.

“He was here when my son came to me and talked to me. I told my son we are going to go downstairs and we are going to talk to him about what happened, and if he did it we are going to call police.”

We asked Michelle whether Hill admitted doing the crime.

She answered immediately, “Oh, yes.”

Police arrested Hill for the crimes that reportedly took place on or about November 15. We asked Michelle the mood of what was going on in the house when she heard what happened. Was she angry? “No, I was hurt. I was hurt. I was not angry, nor do I hate him because I understand what happened to him…as a child.”

According to court paperwork, Hill is a former youth pastor at a local church, and part of the condition of his $20,000 bond release is that he will not take part in any work involving youth at his church or any other.

The court documents also report as part of the bond agreement he will live with his mother, but when 10 On Your Side knocked on the door of his mother’s home, no one answered. Requests for calls back were not answered.

Michelle is asking for people to forgive the man accused of sexually assaulting her child:

“He did do something wrong, and he has to pay for what he did, however, putting his picture on Facebook slamming him as a person is not going to help the situation whatsoever. I respectfully ask whoever has his picture posted all over Facebook. I ask them to take it down,” she said.

Hill’’s preliminary hearing is set for January 9 In Norfolk.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.