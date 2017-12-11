Sunny but cool today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Good morning and Happy Monday! We are starting off just a bit cold this morning with most of us waking up around freezing. Please be mindful that there still could be some areas of black ice on the roads this morning as you head out to work or school. All of that is left over from this past weekend’s storm. We will see plenty of sunshine today but it will remain cool for this time of year with highs only in the middle to upper 40s.

Our skies will start out clear this evening but a few clouds will move in after midnight as a weather system moves are way out of the Great Lakes. This system will pass by mainly to our north but those extra clouds will help to keep us in the middle 30s tonight.

As that weather system moves by to our north on Tuesday we will see partly sunny skies across Central Virginia and the southwesterly winds will help to push us up to near 50 which is just a little bit closer to normal for this time of year.

Sharply colder temperatures will move in behind that system so that Tuesday night with clear skies we will drop back into the lower 20s across Metro Richmond which means many of you north and west of Richmond could easily see temperatures in the teens.

Wednesday will be a partly sunny but much colder day with highs only in the middle 30s. Couple that with a bit of a breeze we will have wind chills in the middle 20s during the day.

Partly sunny skies will be over the region on Thursday but it will remain cool for this time of year with high is only in the lower 40s.

Another weak weather system will try to approaches on Friday this will give us partly sunny skies with the risk of a few flurries. Right now this doesn’t look to be much of a system but as always we will continue to watch it for you. Our high temperatures on Friday should top out in the middle 40s

Finally we look to get back to normal over the weekend with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the lower 50s but more clouds will increase on Sunday with the risk of showers in the afternoon and highs near 55.

