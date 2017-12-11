Early dismissal for students at Greenwood Elementary due to water in hallways, classrooms

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico County are being sent home early Monday after standing water was found in several hallways and classrooms.

Buses will begin transporting students home at 10:15 a.m., a spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools said. Parents and approved guardians can pick students up from the school prior to 10:15 a.m.

Earlier Monday morning, school officials notified parents that it was ‘assessing the situation’ after a quarter-inch of water was located in several upstairs hallways and classrooms. All students were kept in the cafeteria, library or gymnasium, the spokesperson said.

Clean-up efforts will continue throughout the day. It is unclear if normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

The following message was sent to parents and the Greenwood E.S. community:

Due to the water in several hallways and classrooms, we will need to dismiss students early today. Here is our plan: Buses will depart from the school and bring students home beginning at 10:15 a.m. Parents and/or adults who are approved to pick up students may come to the school and do so prior to 10:15 a.m. We will follow the “emergency closing” dismissal information that was completed for your student at the beginning of the year. However, if you need to make alternate arrangements, please contact Greenwood’s main office at (804) 261-2970. Cleanup will continue throughout the day and we will update you on the condition of the school later this afternoon. We are still working to determine what caused the water to enter the classrooms and hallways. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We’d like to let you know the students have been very well-behaved during this unexpected change in plans. Please know that we are very proud of them!

Earlier this morning, school officials relayed the following message to the Greenwood community:

This morning, after the buses were already on the roads, we discovered about a quarter-inch of water throughout the upstairs hallways, including the majority of the upstairs classrooms. Water is also being seen in the downstairs hallway, but not impacting the main entrance. At this time we are assessing the situation. All students are currently supervised in the cafeteria, library, or gym. Breakfast is also being made available. We will keep you posted as we determine our next steps. Please continue to check email or voicemail for further updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.