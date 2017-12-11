Dollar Tree co-founder Macon Brock dead at 75

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Macon Brock, a retailer who co-founded the Dollar Tree chain of discount stores that grew into a Fortune 500 company, has died. He was 75.

News outlets report Brock died Saturday at his home in Virginia Beach. His wife said he died of complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease.

Brock was born and raised in Norfolk. In 1986, he and two others opened five stores called “Only $1.00” after having success in the retail toy business.

The Chesapeake-based company changed its name to Dollar Tree in 1993.

Brock and his wife made donations to colleges across Virginia, and he served as chairman of Randolph-Macon College’s Board of Trustees for 10 years.

He also provided significant support to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

