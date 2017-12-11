Crews working 3-alarm fire at storage facility in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Chesterfield County fire crews are working to put out a fire affecting multiple storage units at a facility in the county.

Representatives from the fire department said that the fire is at a storage facility in the 6100 block of Blest Lane. This is located off of Iron Bridge Road.

The second and third crews were called to the scene to aid after the first fire team arrived and assessed the situation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.