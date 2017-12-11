Car falls off of lift, kills Richmond mechanic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond auto worker is dead after a car fell off of a lift and landed on him Monday morning.

Crews responded to the auto repair shop in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road just after 11 a.m. According to friends of the victim, a car fell off a lift onto a mechanic. Friends said the victim, a male in his 30s, died from his injuries.

Fire and rescue crews remain on the scene. Stay with 8News for updates.

