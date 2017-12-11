Big River Rivalry returns Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you can’t get enough of high school football, you’re in luck. There’s one more game in Richmond before the sport goes into winter hybernation.

The 5th Annual Big River Rivalry will take place Saturday at Randolph-Macon College’s Day Field in Ashland. The game pits all-star seniors from north of the James River against all-stars from the south. Both public and private schools participate.

The main goal of the event is to give college coaches an opportunity to see graduating senior play, with the hope that a good performance can earn a kid a scholarship.

The North holds a 3-1 advantage in the four previous matchups. Last year the North won 59-14 in the biggest blowout in the game’s short history.