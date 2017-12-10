Flu now widespread throughout Virginia

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed Virginia as one of seven states with widespread flu activity. This is a significant increase from last week when only localized cases of flu were reported in the Commonwealth.

The other states that also have widespread flu activity are Massachusetts, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. There are 18 other states that reported regional activity of the flu and another 18 that have reported local outbreaks of the Flu.

The best way to prevent the flu or to lessen the affects if your are exposed to the flu virus is to get a flu shot. However, you need to get the flu shot now, before coming into contact with the virus. While the current flu vaccine has been shown to only have a 10% rate of effectiveness against this years flu strain, according to a New England Journal of Medicine article published on November 29, 2017, the overall complications of the flu will be lessened by having the vaccine.

Other steps to help prevent the flu from the CDC include:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

Finally here are the following signs and symptoms of he Flu from the CDC:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in young children than in adults.