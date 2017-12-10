Petersburg police seek robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, Va., (WRIC) Petersburg police asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect.

According to authorities, Sean Wallace, also known as Sean Johnson lured the victim to a room in the Flagship Inn on South Crater Road via Facebook.

Once in the room, Wallace robbed the man.

Another suspect involved in the crime is already in custody.

If you have any information, contact police.

