JRHS student collecting canned soup, coats to help people keep warm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A holiday tradition is in full swing for one James River High School student.

Madison Windsor, a junior, is collecting canned soup and gently-used coats to share with people in need. It’s all part of her annual Canned Smiles and Sharing is Caring drives.

Over the years, Windsor has helped hundreds of people in Central Virginia Keep warm.

“Even with a jacket it’s super cold and you don’t realize that there’s people that don’t have that,” she said. “It just hits you sometimes where you’re like, oh, other people don’t have these opportunities and it’s just something we need to support.”

The coats can be any size from infant to adult.

The cans and coats will go to Bon Air Baptist Church and will then be delivered to those who need them.

That’s where you can drop off coats or soup if you’d like to help. The church is located at 2531 Buford Road.

“It’s the time of year to give and I think that’s important,” said Windsor.

The collection will run until Dec. 24.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.