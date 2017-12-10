Jacob Gilyard snaps Richmond’s losing streak 74-71 over James Madison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Spiders’ true freshman Jacob Gilyard passed his first test of finals week with a clutch three pointer to sink in-state foe James Madison 74-71 Sunday evening to end a dreadful six-game losing streak, and provide Richmond its first home win of the 2017 season.

The Richmond Spiders (2-8) got 23 points from Gilyard who played a game-high 39 minutes. James Madison (3-8) outrebounded the Spiders 42-28 and were buoyed by 25 second half points from Stuckey Mosley.

Next up for Richmond is a visit from the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:00 p.m. in the Robins Center.