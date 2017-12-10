Highland Springs, Hopewell win state title crowns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Snow couldn’t keep two high school football teams in our viewing area from completing their postseason journey. Sunday afternoon, the Highland Springs Springers defeated Tuscarora 40-27 to claim their third consecutive Class 5 state championship and the Hopewell Blue Devils held off Heritage-Lynchburg 20-14 in Class 3 for their first state championship since 2003.

The Louisa County Lions magical season ended with a runner-up finish in the Class 4 state title game, 43-22 to the Salem Spartans.