Clear skies tonight, possible black ice for Monday Morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Our skies will be clear for the remainder of this evening and tonight. Our temperatures ill drop back to below freezing by 8pm this evening with our overnight lows falling back into the middle 20s. This will allow any standing water on our roads, from the melted snow, to create ice or even black ice. Please be mindful of that when you head out to work or school during the morning hours.

Forecast Summary Black Ice Possible Monday Morning

Back into the 40s Monday & Tuesday

Weak Weather System Monday Night-Tuesday Morning

WEATHER CAM

The sunshine will return again for Monday and we will be a bit warmer but still cool for this time of year as we only top out in the upper 40s.

A very weak weather system across the region late Monday night into early Tuesday morning this will give us partly sunny skies for Tuesday and there’s a slight chance of a passing sprinkle or flurry or early in the morning. Our high temperatures on Tuesday should top out in the middle to upper 40s.

Behind this system will be a reinforcing shot of colder air as we will see highs only in the middle 30s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Our temperatures will begin to moderate toward the end of the week and into the weekend with partly sunny skies on Thursday and highs in the lower 40s and more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and we will finally climb back to your normal and slightly above by Saturday as we hit a high of 55 under sunny skies.

Follow the 8News StormTracker forecast for updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

8 Day Forecast Hour by Hour Metro Forecast Eastern Forecast Southern Forecast Northwest Forecast