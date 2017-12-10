Chesterfield man killed in triple fatal crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) – Three people have died in a horrible wreck in Sussex county.

It happened just after 3am on route 460 just west of route 614.

State police say Christy Allen crossed the center line and hit a Honda head on.

Both Allen and her passenger, Roquisha Broady, were not wearing their seatbelts. Both women were killed.

Dequincy Jackson was a passenger in the Honda and also died in the wreck.

A third vehicle, driven by Whitney Woods, was also involved .

No word on Woods’ condition.