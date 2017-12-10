2 juveniles arrested in connection to string of car thefts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins in the Ashton Woods subdivision of North Chesterfield, according to police.
Chesterfield County Police say six people in the area had belongings stolen from their cars.
Officers say they tracked down the juveniles early Sunday morning, with the help of canines.
Chesterfield Police are reminding residents to report stolen property by calling (804) 748-1251.
