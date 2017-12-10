2 juveniles arrested in connection to string of car thefts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins in the Ashton Woods subdivision of North Chesterfield, according to police.

Chesterfield County Police say six people in the area had belongings stolen from their cars.

Officers say they tracked down the juveniles early Sunday morning, with the help of canines.

Chesterfield PD have 2 juveniles in custody for a series of larceny from auto in the Ashton Woods subdivision at 12:38 am (White Picket Lane). Canine assisted. Officers identified 6 victims. Call 804-748-1251 if you discover property missing. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/8sZ7sCPQhA — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) December 10, 2017

Chesterfield Police are reminding residents to report stolen property by calling (804) 748-1251.

