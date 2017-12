RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The University of Richmond’s basketball game for Saturday has been postponed because of the winter weather.

The Spiders will now host James Madison at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for Saturday will be honored on Sunday, but no refunds are available.

