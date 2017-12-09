Richmond residents brave frigid weather conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Winter weather’s arrival in Central Virginia is causing bad road conditions across the Commonwealth, but some drivers refuse to let Old Man Winter stand in the way of the start of their weekend.

Rodney Ashcraft, a Richmond native, decided to brave the roadways for a night out for pizza.

He said the winter storm is out of the ordinary for Virginians.

“Normally we don’t get snow until like January or February so it’s a pleasant surprise,” he said.

Snow accumulation caused crashes throughout the Commonwealth; from Hull Street to I-64.

As of Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police have responded to more than 150 crashes across the Commonwealth.

“It’s a whole different ballgame, so you have to use good judgment,” Ashcraft said.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen overnight into Saturday.

Bartender Brandon McPherson said winter weather is bad for business.

“Couple of hours we’re hopeful,” McPherson said. “Just nobody’s coming out, and we just cut the lights off and go home.”

Patrick Sanford said he refuses to let the winter storm put a damper on his weekend.

“I think it’s one benefit that hit happened on a Friday afternoon,” he said. “For the most part, everybody will be back to work on Monday.”

VDOT and crews from city of Richmond are expected to work overnight to monitor road conditions.