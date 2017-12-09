Pro-confederate group returns to Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A group of pro-Confederate protestors returned to Richmond Saturday, staging a rally near the Lee monument on Monument Avenue.

The small group, carrying weapons, arrived at the monument around 10 a.m. Saturday. A small group of counter protestors also showed up, but there have not been any altercations.

Unlike when the same group protested on Monument Avenue in September, police have not blocked off or closed any streets. They are on scene, however, and said they are monitoring the situation.

Richmond Police said earlier this week that Monument Avenue will remain open as usual without restrictions, and asked that anyone showing up be non-confrontational and remain out of the roadways.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.