One person dead in fatal accident in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are working a single fatal car accident at the intersection of Meadowville Rd and N Enon Church Rd.

The crash happened at 9:25 pm.

Police say one person has died as a result of the car hitting a tree.

They are unsure of the cause of the accident at this time.

