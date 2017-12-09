Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The former walk-on at Texas Tech, now senior quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, Baker Mayfield is the recipient of college football’s most prestigious award the Heisman Trophy after leading the Sooners to the college football playoffs as the No. 2 in the country.

Mayfield won the award over fellow finalists Bryce Love of Stanford and 2016’s Heisman Trophy recipient Lamar Jackson of Louisville.

Mayfield totaled 4,340 yards of offense, 41 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions in his final season at Oklahoma. His Sooners will play the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl on January 1st, 2018.