Man leaves behind family in failed attempt to escape deputy

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Maine man abandoned his wife and children in a car while trying and failing to evade a sheriff’s deputy.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say they saw a car driving erratically Wednesday in Farmington, and attempted to follow. WMTW-TV reports the driver, 24-year-old Christopher Tracey, began turning erratically — at one point losing a tire to a hard turn.

When the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, Tracey ran off into the woods and left his wife and children behind in the vehicle. He was soon found in the woods and arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and endangering a child.

He was held Thursday at the Franklin County Jail on $250 cash bail. It was not known if Tracey had a lawyer.

