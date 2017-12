RICHMOND (WRIC) – The popular James River Parade of Lights has been cancelled due to the winter weather.

The event, which features decorated boats on the James River, is in its 25th year. Event organizers cited potentially unsafe conditions at the four event viewing sites .

The event will instead be held in July of 2018. A new date will be announced in January.

