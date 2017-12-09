Fire response closes lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike are closed as fire crews battle a building fire in Hanover County.

The westbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike are closed in the 7100 block. Fire units responded to the Mexico restaurant at 7162 Mechanicsville Turnpike for reports of heavy smoke inside the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been marked under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear if the restaurant will be open for business this weekend.

