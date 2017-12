CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police have closed a road as crews deal with a structure fire Saturday morning.

Mount Herman Road is closed in the 1200 block for what police are calling a small structure fire. It’s unclear what building is on fire.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Stay with 8News for updates.

