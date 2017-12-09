Driver charged after tractor trailer overturns on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A tractor trailer carrying cars overturned off of Interstate 295 early Saturday morning, but no one was hurt.

State Police responded to southbound I-295 near the Route 60 exit at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning. There, a car-carrying tractor trailer had overturned in a ditch. Police said the driver, Larry Cruz from Miami, lost control of the truck and ran off of the roadway. Cruz was not injured, but he was charged with reckless driving. Police cited speed as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

