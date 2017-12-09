Dog ‘arrested’ for attacking Christmas decoration

SAN JUAN, NM (WFLA) — A dog in New Mexico is learning the hard way that if you do the crime, you do the time.

San Juan County Undersheriff Shane Ferrari and his family woke up last week to what they call a gruesome scene. They found a beloved elf decoration, “Holly Christmas,” headless and in pieces in their living room.

Their dog Josie was identified as the culprit after an investigation led them to bits of stuffing found next to her doggy door.

Josie was taken into custody for the horrifying holiday attack. Ferrari posted her mugshots on Facebook, where they have since been shared more than 30,000 times.

Other elves held a funeral for “Holly Christmas” and Ferrari later posted a photo of Josie’s “Walk of Shame.”

The deputy says he will continue investigating the holiday horror to figure out if Josie was acting in “elf-defense.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.