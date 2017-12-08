YOUR PHOTOS: First snowfall of winter season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’re seeing the first snowfall of the winter season in Central, and we want to see your photos!

YOUR PHOTOS: First snowfall of 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Check out this snowman in Farmville, Va. courtesy Cheryl Lynn Mitchell. Rob Fortner reports 5-6 inches on the ground at Hampden-Sydney College. (Photo courtesy Valeria Gonzalez) Krista Hall provided this snow photo from Lunenburg County. Snowfall in Prospect, Va. (Photo: Allie Taylor) Snow coming down in Rockwood Park. (Photo: Judy Goodman) A look at Regency Square as the snow begins to fall. (Photo: Deneen Scott) Here's the conditions in the Chamberlayne area of Richmond after an hour of snowfall. (Photo: Gayle Osborne Thompson) "It's gorgeous!" says Sharon S. Cameron in Chesterfield County. Snow falling in Ballsville, Va. (Photo: Glenn Proffitt) A look at the snow in Buckingham County. (Photo: Rob Fortner) Snow in Powhatan County. (Photo: JoAnn Witt Phelps)

