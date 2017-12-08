YOUR PHOTOS: First snowfall of 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’re seeing the first snowfall of the winter season in Central, and we want to see your photos!
Send them to us on Facebook or Twitter, or email them to iReport8@wric.com.
