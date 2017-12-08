Winter weather postpones Virginia state championship football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia High School league has postponed all state championship football games scheduled for Saturday, citing pending winter weather.

The postponement impacts the championship games for all classes. The games will be played on Sunday instead.

The VHSL posted the following message on social media:

“Due to the winter weather advisory forecast of 4-6 inches of snow expected across various parts of Virginia beginning Friday night through Saturday, all championship football games for all Classes scheduled for Saturday, December 9 are postponed and are re-scheduled for Sunday, December 10. This decision was reached with the utmost concern for travel safety for all participants, teams, and fans.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.