Winter weather forcing some closings and cancellations

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The pending winter weather is already causing some early closings in Central Virginia.

Prince George County Schools announced this morning all of their schools will be dismissing early Friday afternoon. Secondary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Virginia High School League has postponed state championship games being held Saturday. Those games will be played on Sunday.

Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover County schools as well as Richmond City schools have cancelled all after-school activities Friday, as well as all activities on Saturday.

Petersburg High School basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed and will be played at a later date. Also postponed is Friday’s movie night at Westview Early Childhood Education Center.

You can see a complete list of closings and cancellations here.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.