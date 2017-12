RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The season’s first winter weather event has left thousands of Dominion Virginia Power customers in the dark.

As of 10:45 p.m. Friday, roughly 4,500 customers were without power.

Nearly 3,000 of those customers are in the City of Richmond. Roughly 1,300 more are without power in Chesterfield County.

