VSP: Hundreds of crashes – but no fatalities – reported across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hazardous conditions on area roadways led to hundreds of crashes across Central Virginia Friday night, although Virginia State Police said no fatalities have been reported.

A VSP spokesperson said troopers responded to 154 traffic crashes within the 21 counties and four cities encompassing the Richmond region. They said a majority of the crashes only involved damage to vehiles and did not result in many injuries.

In Chesterfield County alone, officials responded to more than 20 wrecks.

Roads update #Cfield most roads have 1/2” of wet snow cover. We currently are working over 20 crashes and even more vehicles stuck. Stay home if u can and SLOW down if u can’t. @CCPDVa @VaDOTRVA #RVA — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) December 8, 2017

Crash Hull Street at Wayside. Two vehicles. One transported with non life threatening injuries. Road conditions are worsening. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/DYaCZ918Ou — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) December 8, 2017

3 cars in a ditch on SB Powhite just south of Midlothian. pic.twitter.com/1dGSHZ6gse — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) December 9, 2017

VDOT crews, meanwhile, are applying sand and salt on the roads in order to give drivers traction and to melt any ice. They say they will pay particularly close attention to bridges, overpasses and ramps, as those often freeze first.

VDOT is asking drivers to limit how much they travel overnight Friday into Saturday.

If travel is necessary, VDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather:

Drivers should be aware of black ice, as moisture on the road surface and falling temperatures may cause ice patches to form.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of potentially slick spots such as bridges, curves and overpasses.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.

