Prince George schools dismissing early due to pending winter weather

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The pending winter weather is already causing some early closings in Central Virginia.

Prince George County Schools announced this morning all of their schools will be dismissing early Friday afternoon.

Secondary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Virginia High School League has postponed state championship games being held Saturday. Those games will be played on Sunday.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.