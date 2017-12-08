Police investigating after man shot in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s east end Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Raven Street, near Whitcomb Court. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details, including a suspect description, has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.