Missing Essex County teen believed to be in danger

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued an alert for a missing teenager out of Essex County who is believed to be in danger.

Elise Kristine Wenig, 14, was last seen at Essex High School on Friday. She is described as a 5-foot-1, 150-pound white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. She also wears pink glasses and has a nose ring.

Authorities believe she may be with 32-year-old Jennifer Sherman-Wenig, who is described as a 5-foot-2, 210-pound white female with green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

