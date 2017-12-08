‘I’ve never seen snow in my life!’: Texas woman experiences first snowfall in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people filled area department stores in preparation for the first winter weather event of the season. Among them was Crystal Konvika, a Texas native who relocated to Central Virginia less than a month ago.

“I’m waiting for this blizzard,” she said. “I’m so excited! I’ve never seen snow in my life.”

Konvika and her family moved to Richmond from Texas three weeks ago.

Having never snow and ice and the hazardous conditions they can create, she prepared for the worst Friday afternoon at a Home Depot in Midlothian.

“I have a little girl,” Konvika explained. “I’ve never driven in snow or anything, so I need to make sure I can get to work. So, I got my shovel. I want to get a sled, too. My family that I’m staying with have the snow blower and everything they need, but I want a shovel cause I want to be out there working.”

